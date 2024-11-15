Versor Investments LP Makes New $500,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $388.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.49 and its 200 day moving average is $340.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $264.54 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

