Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,054 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock opened at $235.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.51.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

