52,800 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 25.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 136,948 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enfusion by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Enfusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

