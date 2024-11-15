MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 46.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $2,580,089.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,746,507.26. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,301. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.08. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.68 and a beta of 1.70.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.