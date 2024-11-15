Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $99,862,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $97,439,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $151.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

