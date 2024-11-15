Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,672,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 135,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.82%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.