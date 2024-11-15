Versor Investments LP Invests $463,000 in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $16,260,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTSG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 2.4 %

BTSG stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.