Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 34.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

