Assetmark Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth $210,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,562,776. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

