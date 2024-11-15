Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after purchasing an additional 461,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.64 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3375 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

