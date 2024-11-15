Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

