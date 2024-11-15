Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 128.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 6.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.