4,461 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MNSO opened at $16.82 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

