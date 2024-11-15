Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,518,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 361,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,165,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

