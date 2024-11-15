monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 0.1 %

MNDY opened at $268.90 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.06 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.85, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.