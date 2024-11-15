Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,729.30. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,462.60. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,154 shares of company stock valued at $330,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

