Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $144.72 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.