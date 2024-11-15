CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.41.

CarGurus stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in CarGurus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CarGurus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 185,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

