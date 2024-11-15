Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $303.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,683.42. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.