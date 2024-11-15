Oppenheimer Boosts Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $60.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NASDAQ CART opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($20.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,405,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,411,240.18. This represents a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,320.06. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,164 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,701,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 5,191.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,501 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 56.3% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,850,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 102.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

