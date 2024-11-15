Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($20.86) EPS. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $921,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,278 shares in the company, valued at $80,047,510.42. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,405,021.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,411,240.18. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,710 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,164 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

