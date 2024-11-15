Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 233,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 196,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 133,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $8,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $51.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

