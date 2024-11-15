Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after buying an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,789 shares of company stock valued at $35,701,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

