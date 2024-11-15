Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after buying an additional 1,451,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

