Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 652,515 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,850,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after buying an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after buying an additional 188,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.38.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

