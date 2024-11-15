Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,640 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $80.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

