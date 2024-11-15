Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 382,896 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

