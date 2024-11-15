363 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,733,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,503 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 861,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,323,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,033,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $192.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.