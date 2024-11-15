Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 13.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

