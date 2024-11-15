AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $174.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

