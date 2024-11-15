Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 423.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

