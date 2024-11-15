Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 180.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $111.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

