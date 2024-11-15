Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after acquiring an additional 847,348 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $93.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

