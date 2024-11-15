Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global-E Online by 7.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Global-E Online stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

