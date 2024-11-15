Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 6,881.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,687,000 after buying an additional 207,938 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

