Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,514,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,498,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $287.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.08.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT opened at $267.00 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $269.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

