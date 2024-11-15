Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after buying an additional 477,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $121.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,843 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.