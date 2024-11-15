Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 5,089.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company.

KE Trading Down 3.1 %

BEKE opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

