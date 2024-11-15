Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in enGene by 50.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth about $17,095,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Price Performance

Shares of ENGN opened at $7.93 on Friday. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

enGene ( NASDAQ:ENGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ENGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 41,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $248,584.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,059,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,970.23. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

