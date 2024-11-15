DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTFFree Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 462,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DTF opened at $11.31 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

