Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

