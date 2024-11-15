Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Get RF Acquisition Corp II alerts:

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFAI opened at $10.20 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.