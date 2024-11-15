Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 171.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.38, for a total value of $478,183.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,416,298.16. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,200 shares of company stock worth $84,533,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $577.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

