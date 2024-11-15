Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 262 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oshkosh by 18.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OSK opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

