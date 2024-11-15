Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.63.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

