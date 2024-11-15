Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

