Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 321,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

