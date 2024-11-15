NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAMS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 202,250 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,018,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

NAMS opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

