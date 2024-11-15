Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. The trade was a 20.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock worth $11,577,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX opened at $898.12 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $943.02. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $882.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

