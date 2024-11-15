State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Herc by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 11.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 23.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $217.45 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.25.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

